3,700+ customers losing electricity around Midland early Saturday

  Updated
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 3,700 Consumers Energy customers will lose electric service Friday night into early Saturday.

ITC, which operates most of Michigan's high voltage transmission lines, plans to complete some routine maintenance for about four hours from midnight to 4 a.m. Saturday. The project is aimed at ensuring electric reliability.

Consumers Energy says 3,778 customers will lose power in the area south of Letts Road, north of Wackerly Road, west of Flajole Road and east of Eastman Road.

The utility already sent written notices to customers likely to lose power overnight.

