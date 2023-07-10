 Skip to main content
3 Genesee County residents win medals at National Senior Games

Mike McPherson National Senior Games

Mike McPherson (Left), with Kevin Dunkel (Center) and Michael Stewart (Right), all won medals during this weekend's National Senior Games in Pittsburgh.

Photographer for ABC 12 Mike McPherson took first place in the 5,000-meter walk and second place in the 1,500-meter walk.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Three men from Genesee County won medals during last weekend's events at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh.

ABC12 photojournalist Mike McPherson took first place in the 5,000-meter power walk in his age group. He also received the silver medal for the 1,500-meter power walk for his age group.

Kevin Dunkel and Michael Stewart, also from Genesee County, received medals over the weekend.

Dunkel received third place in both the 5,000-meter power walk and the 1,500-meter power walk for his age group.

Stewart received second place in both the 5,000-meter power walk and the 1,500-meter power walk for his age group.

