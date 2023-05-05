3 teens badly injured in rollover crash on I-75 south of Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Three teenagers suffered serious to life-threatening injuries after an SUV rolled over on I-75 in Grand Blanc Township early Friday.
Police say a 17-year-old boy from Flint was driving northbound on I-75 when he lost control at the Dixie Highway interchange on the Genesee-Oakland county line around 4:45 a.m. The SUV overturned can came to a stop on the freeway.
Grand Blanc Township police say a 17-year-old girl from Burton, who was riding in the back seat, was thrown out of the SUV while it rolled.
She, the driver and an 18-year-old man, who was a passenger, all were rushed to an area hospital. They were being treated for serious to life-threatening injuries.
Police did not identify any of the teens involved in the crash on Friday morning.
Two lanes of northbound I-75 and the ramp from Dixie Highway to northbound I-75 were closed while authorities investigated and cleared the scene. All lanes and ramps reopened by 8 a.m.
The Crash Investigation Reconstruction Team from the Grand Blanc Township, Grand Blanc City and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County will continue working to determine what caused the driver to lose control.
Farther north, all northbound lanes of I-75 closed around 8 a.m. at the I-475 split in Grand Blanc Township so the Michigan Department of Transportation can replace a damaged culvert.
All northbound traffic will be required to take I-475 from May 5 to 13, when the project is scheduled for completion.