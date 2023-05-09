 Skip to main content
30-year-old Bridgeport man missing after weekend trip to Saginaw

  • Updated
Robert Rogers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a Bridgeport man reported missing after he visited Saginaw over the weekend.

The Bridgeport Township Police Department says 30-year-old Robert Rogers was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday on Hamilton Street in the city of Saginaw. He was last seen wearing a brown hat and glasses.

Bridgeport Township and Saginaw police are working together on the investigation into Rogers' disappearance. The Saginaw Dive Team and Saginaw Fire Department scoured the Saginaw River in the area where he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Rogers' whereabouts should call the Bridgeport Township Police Department at 989-797-4580.

