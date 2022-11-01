30-year-old dies in skid steer accident at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital

TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Pinconning man died after a skid steer accident at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City last week.
Police responded to the hospital maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of someone trapped.
The Tawas City Police Department found hospital maintenance workers trying to free 30-year-old Cody Wilber from the skid steer when officers arrived.
Wilber was unconscious and stopped breathing before hospital staff broke a window to the cab, so they could access the machine's controls. They got Wilber out of the skid steer and started performing CPR.
Emergency medical responders rushed him to the nearby Ascension St. Joseph Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say Wilber and a coworker were working on the skid steer and needed to raise the bucket so they could access a bolt. Wilber moved the bucket off the ground, turned off the machine and started climbing out the front.
However, the bucket collapsed on top of him as he climbed out and pinned him to the skid steer.
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident along with Tawas City police.