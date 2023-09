FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for the public to help locate a 30-year-old woman last seen nearly three months ago in Flint.

The Flint Police Department says Diamond Smith was last seen in late June in the 2100 block of Stedron Street on the city's north side. Smith was last seen wearing black leggings and a tank top.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately or Flint police at 810-237-6821.