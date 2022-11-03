 Skip to main content
30-year-old man hit and killed by train in Lapeer

railroad crossing warning.JPG

Railroad crossing. (Storyblocks)

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A 30-year-old man died Wednesday after he was hit by a train near M-24 in Lapeer.

The Lapeer Police Department says the victim, who was not identified, was walking eastbound on the tracks west of M-24 around 9:05 a.m. and did not move out of the way as the eastbound train approached.

The 30-year-old from Lapeer was pronounced dead on the scene between M-24 and Suzanne Drive. Investigators haven't said why the man was walking on the railroad tracks.

The Canadian National Railway closed the train tracks in the area for more than three and a half hours while police conducted an investigation. Several railroad crossings in Lapeer were blocked, including at M-24.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Lapeer Police Department at 810-664-0833.

