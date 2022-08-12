31-year-old man hit and killed while walking on Hess Avenue near Saginaw

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County man died after being struck by a car last night.
Police say 31-year-old Gregory Agee Jr. was walking on Hess Avenue near Weymouth Court in Buena Vista Township when he was hit by a car. Agee was pronounced dead at the scene.
The person driving the car told police he saw the man in the street, but couldn't stop in time. The driver is cooperating with police.
Investigators do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs were factors on the driver's part, but they are waiting for laboratory results.