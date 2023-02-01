32-year-old dies after crashing into ditch near Bay City

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police believe a 32-year-old man was traveling too fast for road conditions when he crashed into a ditch and died near Bay City on Tuesday night.
Investigators say the Bay City resident was driving a Buick LeSabre north on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive in Monitor Township around 9:30 p.m. when he went off the road.
The Buick went into the ditch and crashed into a concrete barrier. The 32-year-old driver, who was alone in the Buick, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators say the driver, who was not identified, was traveling too fast for road conditions when he crashed. Michigan State Police will continue to investigate the crash.