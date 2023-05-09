33-year-old woman dies at scene of crash in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Center Road in Burton on Monday afternoon.
The Burton Police Department says Alysha Robinson was driving a Chevrolet Cruze west on Risedorph Street and ran a stop sign at Center Road around 3:20 p.m.
She drove into the path of a GMC Sierra pickup truck heading north on Center Road. The truck slammed into the driver's side of Robinson's car.
Police say Robinson was pronounced dead on the scene. A 39-year-old man from Flint, who was driving the GMC Sierra, did not report any injuries.
Investigators don't believe either driver was speeding or intoxicated when they crashed. The Burton Police Department will continue looking into what caused the crash.