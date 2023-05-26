34-year-old woman dead, two others injured from Saginaw crash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 34-year-old woman died and two other people were injured after a car crashed into trees and a basketball hoop in a Saginaw neighborhood.
The crash was reported around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Mershon Street, which is about a block south of State Street on the city's west side.
The Saginaw Police Department says a 2008 Mercedes sedan left the roadway and slammed into several trees before hitting a basketball hoop. The car came to a stop in the front yard of a residence on Mershon Street.
Police say the driver, 34-year-old Ida Murchison of Saginaw, was pronounced dead of her injuries. Ambulances rushed a 38-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, who were riding as passengers in the car, to an area hospital.
The male was listed in critical condition Friday morning and the woman sustained minor injuries.
Investigators believe the driver was traveling at "extreme speed" and was intoxicated when she crashed. The Saginaw County Multijurisdictional Traffic Crash Team will continue investigating what caused the crash.