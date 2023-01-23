34-year-old woman reported missing from Ogemaw County

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ogemaw County Sheriff's is looking for a woman who has been missing for about two weeks.
Investigators say 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area was last seen on Jan. 9. Clare County Central Dispatch is reporting that the woman's van was found in the Harrison area recently.
Burns is about 4-foot-9 and has a tattoo near her clavicle. There was no description of what she was wearing when she was last seen
Anyone with information about Burns' whereabouts should call the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office at 989-345-3111.