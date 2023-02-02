36-year-old dies after head-on crash in Huron County

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 36-year-old woman died at an area hospital after a head-on crash in Huron County on Thursday morning.
Michigan State Police say the woman from Kinde was driving a Toyota RAV4 west on Richardson Road near Gagetown Road in Oliver Township around 7:40 a.m.
Investigators say she crossed the center line and slammed head-on into a Ford Taurus. An ambulance rushed the woman to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead of her injuries.
A 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman from Bay Port, who were in the Taurus, both went to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Michigan State Police don't believe the Kinde woman was intoxicated when she cross the center line. Troopers will continue investigating the crash.