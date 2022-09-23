37-year-old woman survives crash after being thrown from back window

SAGNINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Saginaw Township woman was hospitalized Thursday night after a violent crash in which she was thrown out of the back window.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the 37-year-old driver was intoxicated while she was driving a 2013 Nissan Juke westbound on Pierce Road just west of Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township around 10:25 p.m.
She lost control of the SUV and it started skidding into the ditch along the south side of the road. The vehicle spun around and came to a stop back on the road surface with major damage to the front and rear ends.
Investigators say the driver, who was alone in the SUV, was thrown out of the back window during the crash. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The 37-year-old told police that another vehicle was involved, but investigators say no evidence supports that claim. The sheriff's office plans to check of surveillance cameras nearby that may have video of the crash.