38-year-old motorcyclist killed in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland County man died after a motorcycle crash in Midland County early Sunday.
Police say 38-year-old Nathan Alaska Threet was riding a Yamaha motorcycle west on Saginaw Road when an eastbound 2021 Chevrolet Silverado made a left turn onto Old Oak Trail into his path around 1:15 a.m.
Investigators believe Threet did not have a headlight or running lights activated before the collision. He also may have been speeding an intoxicated.
Threet was pronounced dead on the scene. The 52-year-old man from Sanford driving the pickup truck was treated for minor injuries and released by an EMS crew at the scene.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office is waiting for toxicology test results before submitting reports to the Midland County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges are filed for the crash.