38-year-old woman reported missing from Clio area last week

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help look for a 38-year-old woman, who was reported missing from the Clio area last week.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says Lana Khzouz was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when she left home in Vienna Township for a quick trip to a local gas station. She never returned and loved ones haven't heard from her.
Khzouz was driving a blue 2009 Chevrolet Malibu and last seen wearing a blue Under Armour hooded sweatshirt. She did not bring any personal belongings with her.
Family members told investigators that Khzouz has been silent on social media since Thursday night, which is out of character for her.
Anyone who knows where Khzouz can be located should call the Genesee County Sheriff's Office at 810-257-3422.