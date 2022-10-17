38-year-old woman reported missing from Clio area last week

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the northwest with gusts up to 34 knots. The largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8 feet. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT Monday with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Wednesday. During the Gale Watch, the maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT Monday with the largest waves expected around 9 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&