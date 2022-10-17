 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 34 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum winds are
expected around 5 PM EDT Monday with the largest waves
expected around 2 AM EDT Wednesday. During the Gale Watch, the
maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT Monday with the
largest waves expected around 9 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

38-year-old woman reported missing from Clio area last week



Lana Khzouz

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help look for a 38-year-old woman, who was reported missing from the Clio area last week.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says Lana Khzouz was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when she left home in Vienna Township for a quick trip to a local gas station. She never returned and loved ones haven't heard from her.

Khzouz was driving a blue 2009 Chevrolet Malibu and last seen wearing a blue Under Armour hooded sweatshirt. She did not bring any personal belongings with her.

Family members told investigators that Khzouz has been silent on social media since Thursday night, which is out of character for her.

Anyone who knows where Khzouz can be located should call the Genesee County Sheriff's Office at 810-257-3422.

