39-year-old dies after crashing all terrain vehicle in Tuscola County

Tuscola County Sheriff's Office

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 39-year-old man died after he lost control of an all terrain vehicle he was driving.

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on Oak Road north of Barnes Road in Millington Township.

The 39-year-old Millington man driving the UTV was thrown off when it flipped onto its side. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the man was not wearing a helmet or a seat belt when he crashed. The sheriff's office will continue investigating the crash.

