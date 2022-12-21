41-year-old man hit and killed while crossing Corunna Road in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man was hit and killed while crossing Corunna Road near the I-75 interchange on Tuesday evening.
The Flint Township Police Department says 41-year-old Lawayne Blakely was crossing Corunna Road on foot near Ryan Street around 6:40 p.m., when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit him.
Blakely was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say the 19-year-old Burton man, who was driving the vehicle, did not report any injuries from the crash.
The Burton man stopped after the crash and has been cooperating with police. Investigators do not believe he was speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened.
The Flint Township Police Department and Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.