41-year-old man hit and killed while crossing Corunna Road in Flint Township

...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the west with
gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will be 7
feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts in excess of 50
mph possible. Potential exists for snowfall totals in excess of
6 inches for some areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow may significantly reduce visibilities
to near zero yielding whiteout conditions. Drifting snow could
hamper snow removal operations. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and evening commutes Friday while posing
great risk to holiday weekend travel. Strong winds may bring
down tree branches and cause scattered to widespread power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rapid changeover from rain to snow is
expected late Thursday evening into Friday morning. Wind chill
values drop some 5 to 15 degrees below zero at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. If you must travel,
have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay
with your vehicle.

Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this
situation.

&&

41-year-old man hit and killed while crossing Corunna Road in Flint Township

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic slowed on Corunna Road after pedestrian hit in Flint Township

Traffic was moving slowly on Corunna Road near the I-75 interchange while authorities investigated the scene of a pedestrian crash.

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man was hit and killed while crossing Corunna Road near the I-75 interchange on Tuesday evening.

The Flint Township Police Department says 41-year-old Lawayne Blakely was crossing Corunna Road on foot near Ryan Street around 6:40 p.m., when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit him.

Blakely was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say the 19-year-old Burton man, who was driving the vehicle, did not report any injuries from the crash.

The Burton man stopped after the crash and has been cooperating with police. Investigators do not believe he was speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened.

The Flint Township Police Department and Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.

