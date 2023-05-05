41-year-old woman missing nearly two weeks from Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help locating a 41-year-old woman missing for nearly two weeks from the Mount Pleasant area.
The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department says Patricia Leigh Jackson was last seen around Mount Pleasant on April 23. Authorities did not say what she may have been wearing or where she possibly was heading.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is leading the investigation with assistance from the tribal police department.
Anyone who sees Jackson should call Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000 or Saginaw Chippewa tribal police at 989-775-4000.