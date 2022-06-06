 Skip to main content
43-year-old critical after minibike crashes into a tree in Flint

Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 43-year-old man suffered critical injuries after his minibike hit a tree in Flint on Saturday evening.

Police say Bret VanBuren was riding the minibike north on Norbert Street near Fremont Street around 9:30 p.m. when he went off the roadway and slammed into a tree.

An ambulance rushed VanBuren to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition with head injuries on Sunday.

Investigators believe he likely was traveling too fast when the crash happened, but police say there was no indication that he was intoxicated.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Flint police at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

