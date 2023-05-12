5-year-old missing from Genesee Township was found safe

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A large-scale search for a missing 5-year-old girl in Genesee Township ended with her being found safe Friday morning.
The girl, who is nonverbal, was last seen in the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road. Authorities are not sure exactly when she walked away from home.
The Genesee Township Police Department says the girl was found safe and healthy just before 9:30 a.m.
The Genesee County 911 Communications Center sent an alert to area residents about the search early Friday morning. Residents also noticed helicopters, drones, K-9 teams and ground search crews looking for the girl.