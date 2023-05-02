$50 million lawsuit over deadly Pulaski Street fire moving ahead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly a year after two young brothers died from injuries sustained in a house fire on Pulaski Street in Flint, a $50 million lawsuit against the city is moving forward.

A Genesee County judge allowed the lawsuit filed by Crystal Cooper to move forward into the discovery stage.

Her lawsuit claims two former Flint firefighters were negligent while searching the house for her boys, 12-year-old Zyaire and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell. Cooper said the boys would be alive if firefighters found them on their first sweep of the house.

"And you could just eat them up. They were just beautiful, beautiful kids," said attorney Todd Flood, who is representing Cooper.

He said there is a difference between sympathy and empathy.

"We can sympathize, but to know what those shoes pinch like -- it is a visceral part of your body that's gone. It's a visceral part of your heart, right," Flood said. "So this is a day at a time."

Flood has filed lawsuit against city of Flint, the Flint Fire Department and two former firefighters. The case claims the two former firefighters were negligent in their jobs and caused the wrongful death of the boys.

"Had they properly searched, you know these boys would still be alive today," Flood said.

Firefighters found the boys on a secondary search of the house, which happened six minutes after the two firefighters gave the all clear.

"If we could turn back the hands of time, we would much rather have that," Flood said. "There is no dollar value here that can give us justice. It may give us mercy but that's about it."

Attorneys for the city of Flint filed a motion for summary disposition, which would have ended the case in the city's favor. They argued that governmental immunity protects their clients from the lawsuit.

On Monday, Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Chris Christenson did not rule on the motions, but instead held them in abeyance. That allows for discovery in the case, meaning both sides can begin gathering evidence.

"The court followed pretty much the same precedent around our state to allow us to take discovery to depose the firefighters to depose the those people that are in charge to get the facts in front of the judge," Flood said.

The two firefighters accused of missing the boys during the initial search of the residence have since left the Flint Fire Department and have denied any wrong doing.

Flood said the discovery process could be very lengthy.