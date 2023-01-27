50th annual Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Races expected to be largest ever

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – This year marks the 50th year of Bay City's St. Patrick's Day Races, and organizers are planning for a larger-than-ever-event.
Each year, thousands of runners and walkers take the streets of downtown Bay City over St. Patrick's Day weekend. Since 2012, the races have put $250,000 back into the community.
This year, the event will take place on March 18 and 19.
The Bay Area Runners Club puts the races together with the help of several sponsors, the biggest one being Jolt Credit Union. Vice President of Community Affairs Bridget Staffileno said that the event is more than a road race.
"It's about the community. It's about the impact on it. It's about health and wellness," she said. "It's about being proud of your community."
Every 50th person who signs up for the race will receive a $10 gift certificate that can be used at downtown Bay City businesses. Click here to register for the event.