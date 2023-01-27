50th annual Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Races expected to be largest ever

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 28 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW SHOWERS WITH GREATER INTENSITY AND LOWER
VISIBILITY EARLY THIS EVENING...

HAZARDS...Heavy snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH
rapidly reduce visibility to near a quarter of a mile.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 607 PM EST, the heavy snow showers were
along a line extending from near Merrill to near Mason to Ann Arbor
and moving northeast at 40 MPH.

THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...
Fowlerville, Canton, Northville, Morrice and Bridgeport
around 620 PM EST.
Saginaw, Zilwaukee and Flint around 625 PM EST.
Livonia, Bay City, Essexville, Cohoctah, Byron, Bancroft and
Munger around 630 PM EST.
Durand and Gaines around 635 PM EST.
Southfield, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Linden and Detroit Zoo around
640 PM EST.
Troy, Fenton, Swartz Creek and Lake Fenton around 645 PM EST.

This includes the following highways...
I-75 between mile markers 60 and 160.
I-475 between mile markers 1 and 16.
I-675 between mile markers 1 and 7.
I-96 between mile markers 125 and 180.
I-696 between mile markers 1 and 18.
I-69 between mile markers 99 and 161.
US-23 between mile markers 36 and 90.

SAFETY INFO... Travel conditions can deteriorate rapidly due to low
visibility and wet road and becoming snow covered. Slow down and
allow extra time to reach your destination.

&&

TIME...MOT...LOC 2300Z 237DEG 45KT 4335 8426 4261 8439 4225 8373

50th annual Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Races expected to be largest ever

  • Updated
  • 0

Thousands of runners and walkers take to the streets of downtown Bay City over St. Patrick's Day weekend. This year's event will March 18th and 19th.The Bay Area Runners Club puts it together along with sponsors, the biggest being Jolt Credit Union.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – This year marks the 50th year of Bay City's St. Patrick's Day Races, and organizers are planning for a larger-than-ever-event.

Each year, thousands of runners and walkers take the streets of downtown Bay City over St. Patrick's Day weekend. Since 2012, the races have put $250,000 back into the community.

This year, the event will take place on March 18 and 19.

The Bay Area Runners Club puts the races together with the help of several sponsors, the biggest one being Jolt Credit Union. Vice President of Community Affairs Bridget Staffileno said that the event is more than a road race.

"It's about the community. It's about the impact on it. It's about health and wellness," she said. "It's about being proud of your community."

Every 50th person who signs up for the race will receive a $10 gift certificate that can be used at downtown Bay City businesses. Click here to register for the event.

Recommended for you