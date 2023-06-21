51-year-old hit and killed in Genesee Township while walking in road

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 51-year-old man died after police say he was walking in the middle of Energy Drive and got hit by a vehicle Monday night.
The Genesee Township Police Department says the victim, who was not identified, was walking in the 5000 block of Energy Drive around 11:10 p.m. when a northbound vehicle hit him.
The 51-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the 58-year-old Mt. Morris Township man who was driving the vehicle did not report any injuries and remained on the scene to cooperate with investigators.
Genesee Township police were awaiting toxicology testing before closing the investigation. Reports will be forwarded to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office to decide whether any criminal charges are filed.