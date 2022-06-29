52-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with pickup truck

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Midland man died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Midland County on Tuesday evening.
Michigan State Police say 52-year-old Gerald Sian was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Meridian Road around 5:40 p.m. when he collided with a Ford Ranger near Young Road.
An ambulance rushed Sian to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries. The 64-year-old Midland man who was driving the Ford Ranger did not report any serious injuries.
Michigan State Police did not say what caused the collision Wednesday morning. Investigators will continue looking into the crash and forward reports to the Midland County Prosecutor's Office.