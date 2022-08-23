53-year-old seriously injured after semi-truck and pickup crash

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 53-year-old man from Otter Lake sustained serious injuries after police say he ran a stop sign into the path of a semi-truck north of Lapeer.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says the 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling west on Barnes Lake Road around 7:15 p.m. Monday when he ran a stop sign at M-24 in Deerfield Township.
The pickup truck drove into the path of a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck, which was towing a fully loaded 53-foot cargo trailer. The semi-truck driver was unable to avoid a collision and slammed into the side of the pickup truck.
The crash caused the pickup truck to roll onto its roof and the semi-truck to jackknife. The Otter Lake man was pinned in his pickup truck until the Deerfield Township Fire Department extricated him.
The semi-truck damaged a DTE utility pole and started leaking diesel fuel. Authorities closed the intersection for about five hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.
An ambulance transported the 53-year-old in the pickup truck to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 27-year-old man from Melvindale driving the semi-truck did not report any injuries from the crash.
Investigators do not believe either driver was intoxicated or speeding when the crash happened. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office will continue looking into what caused the crash.