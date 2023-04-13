58-year-old hospitalized after hitting a tractor near Clio

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 58-year-old woman was hospitalized after she hit a tractor just north of Clio on Wednesday evening.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the woman was driving a Dodge Durango north on Clio Road when she hit the tractor near Farrand Road around 8:45 p.m.
The woman was pinned in her SUV, so the Clio Area Fire Department used hydraulic rescue tools to cut her out.
An ambulance transported the woman to Hurley Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition Thursday morning. The tractor operator did not report any serious injuries from the crash.
The sheriff's office will continue investigating what caused the crash.