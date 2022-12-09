 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

61-year-old bicyclist dies in crash with two vehicles

  • Updated
  • 0
Flushing Police

Flushing Police Car

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A 61-year-old man riding a bicycle died Thursday evening after he was involved in a crash with two vehicles in Flushing.

The Flushing Police Department says the crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pierson Road, which is between Elms and Flushing roads.

Investigators haven't said how the crash happened or what caused injuries to the bicyclist, who lives in the Flushing area.

Drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash were cooperating with investigators on Friday. Police questioned and released both of them while the investigation continues.

A Michigan State Police accident reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation. Reports about the crash will be forwarded to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office when complete. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you