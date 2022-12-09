61-year-old bicyclist dies in crash with two vehicles

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A 61-year-old man riding a bicycle died Thursday evening after he was involved in a crash with two vehicles in Flushing.
The Flushing Police Department says the crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pierson Road, which is between Elms and Flushing roads.
Investigators haven't said how the crash happened or what caused injuries to the bicyclist, who lives in the Flushing area.
Drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash were cooperating with investigators on Friday. Police questioned and released both of them while the investigation continues.
A Michigan State Police accident reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation. Reports about the crash will be forwarded to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office when complete.