62-year-old pedestrian hit and killed on Dort Highway

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 62-year-old man died after police say a vehicle hit him while he was walking on Dort Highway early Tuesday.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department says the pedestrian, who investigators did not identify, was on the southbound lanes of Dort Highway just south of Maple Road when a vehicle hit him around 2 a.m.
The 62-year-old from Grand Blanc Township was in cardiac arrest when emergency crews arrived on the scene. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The 33-year-old woman from Flint, who was driving the vehicle, did not report any injuries from the crash. Investigators don't believe the Flint woman was speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened.
The Crash Investigation Reconstruction Team comprised of Burton, Grand Blanc Township and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County officers will continue looking into what led up to the crash.