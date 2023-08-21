63-year-old Flint-area youth sports referee reported missing

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a 63-year-old youth sports referee who was reported missing over the weekend.
Police say Gary Niebauer was last seen in Port Huron around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. He was driving a silver 2004 Buick LeSabre with Michigan license plate number 9MFJ28.
Niebauer referees volleyball and other sports around the Flint area, Macomb County and St. Clair County. Anyone who sees him should call the Michigan State Police Metro North Post at 248-584-5720.