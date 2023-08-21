 Skip to main content
63-year-old Flint-area youth sports referee reported missing

  • Updated
Gary Niebauer

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a 63-year-old youth sports referee who was reported missing over the weekend.

Police say Gary Niebauer was last seen in Port Huron around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. He was driving a silver 2004 Buick LeSabre with Michigan license plate number 9MFJ28.


Niebauer referees volleyball and other sports around the Flint area, Macomb County and St. Clair County. Anyone who sees him should call the Michigan State Police Metro North Post at 248-584-5720.

