63-year-old reported missing was found dead near Tawas home

TAWAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A desperate search ended with the discovery of a 63-year-old man's body near his residence in the Tawas area.
Michigan State Police say Guy Rabey was last seen at his residence in the 1600 block of Essex Road in Tawas Township around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say he suffered from a serious medical condition. He did not come to work on Wednesday, but investigators found his vehicle, phone, wallet and keys at his home.
Michigan State Police searched the area around Rabey's house on foot with K-9 teams and in the air. Searchers found his body at an undisclosed location near his residence on Wednesday afternoon.
Police did not immediately disclose what caused Rabey's death. An investigation into the circumstances around his death will continue, according to Michigan State Police.