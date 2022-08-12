65-year-old swimmer dies in possible rip current near Caseville

CASEVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a 65-year-old man got swept in a rip current before he drowned in Saginaw Bay near Caseville on Thursday.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office says Kerry Atwell of Commerce Township near Detroit and another 65-year-old man were swimming on a sandbar in rough water conditions around 11 a.m. when a large wave knocked them over.
One of the men swam back to shore, but Atwell got swept out farther off shore. Investigators believe he got caught in a rip current, which pulled him out to sea.
Atwell eventually disappeared from view and was located 20 minutes later about 400 feet west of where he was last seen. Friends and two sheriff deputies performed CPR on Atwell until an ambulance arrived.
The ambulance rushed Atwell to Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon, where he was pronounced dead around 12:35 p.m.
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson advises swimmers to use extreme caution in rough water on Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay.
"Beach goers are advised to always beware of rip currents when the water is rough, especially when northerly winds are in place," he said.