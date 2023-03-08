 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

66-year-old woman dies after driver runs red light in Midland County

  • Updated
  • 0
Deadly Crash

Deadly crash

MIDLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 66-year-old woman from Midland died Tuesday after police say the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says Karen Jo Hoerger was making a left turn in her Jeep Compass from East Ashby Road onto South Poseyville Road in Midland Township around 2:40 p.m.

Investigators say an 18-year-old driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck south on Poseyville Road ran a red light and slammed into Hoerger's SUV.

An ambulance rushed Hoerger to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries. The 18-year-old and a 20-year-old man riding with him did not report any injuries from the crash.

The sheriff's office does not believe the 18-year-old, who police did not identify, was intoxicated when the crash happened. Investigators still took toxicology samples for testing from him.

Police will continue investigating the crash.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you