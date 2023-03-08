66-year-old woman dies after driver runs red light in Midland County

MIDLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 66-year-old woman from Midland died Tuesday after police say the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says Karen Jo Hoerger was making a left turn in her Jeep Compass from East Ashby Road onto South Poseyville Road in Midland Township around 2:40 p.m.
Investigators say an 18-year-old driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck south on Poseyville Road ran a red light and slammed into Hoerger's SUV.
An ambulance rushed Hoerger to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries. The 18-year-old and a 20-year-old man riding with him did not report any injuries from the crash.
The sheriff's office does not believe the 18-year-old, who police did not identify, was intoxicated when the crash happened. Investigators still took toxicology samples for testing from him.
Police will continue investigating the crash.