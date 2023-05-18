69-year-old found dead after crashing into Saginaw Township church

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A church employee made a disturbing discovery in Saginaw Township early Thursday morning after a pickup truck smashed into the building.
Authorities found a man dead inside the truck, but they were not sure what caused his death Thursday evening.
A church maintenance employee discovered the scene around 5 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church on Mackinaw Road in Saginaw Township. Police say the truck was in reverse when it went into the building at a high speed.
The deceased driver was identified as a 69-year-old man from Saginaw Township, but police did not release his name.
Investigators believe the man possibly suffered a medical emergency that caused the crash. The Saginaw County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to help determine how the man died.