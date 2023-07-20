7 injured after semi-truck barrels into stopped traffic on U.S. 10

 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT
FOR GENESEE COUNTY...

At 228 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Birch Run to near Flushing to near Morrice,
moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near...
Flint, Swartz Creek, Mount Morris, Crossroads Village and Beecher
around 235 PM EDT.
Clio, Burton and Gaines around 240 PM EDT.
Grand Blanc and Davison around 245 PM EDT.
Linden, Goodrich and Otisville around 250 PM EDT.
Fenton and Otter Lake around 255 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Atlas,
Thetford Township, Argentine, Rankin and Genesee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
522 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

BAY                   GENESEE               HURON
LAPEER                LENAWEE               LIVINGSTON
MACOMB                MIDLAND               MONROE
OAKLAND               SAGINAW               SANILAC
SHIAWASSEE            ST. CLAIR             TUSCOLA
WASHTENAW             WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE,
BAY CITY, BRIGHTON, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CARO, CASEVILLE,
CASS CITY, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, DURAND, FERNDALE,
FLINT, FOWLERVILLE, HARBOR BEACH, HOWELL, IMLAY CITY,
LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE,
MARYSVILLE, MAYVILLE, MIDLAND, MILLINGTON, MONROE, NOVI, OWOSSO,
PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, REESE, ROYAL OAK, SAGINAW,
SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES,
STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, VASSAR, WARREN,
WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

7 injured after semi-truck barrels into stopped traffic on U.S. 10

  • Updated
  • 0

Part of Westbound U.S. 10 is closed at 9 Mile Road because of a four vehicle crash and a semi.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people were hurt, including three with life-threatening injuries, after a semi-truck crashed into a line of stopped traffic near a U.S. 10 construction zone.

Michigan State Police say a 59-year-old man from Harrison was driving a Freightliner semi-truck east on U.S. 10 when he failed to slow down for traffic at a standstill near 9 Mile Road entering the construction zone around 2:55 p.m.

The semi-truck slammed into the back of a Hyundai Veloster. The chain-reaction crash also included a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse and 2022 Chevrolet Traverse and a Nissan van, which were stopped or moving slowly in a traffic backup.

A 46-year-old woman from Auburn and two 14-year-old passengers in the 2019 Traverse all sustained life-threatening injuries. A medical helicopter airlifted one of the 14-year-olds from the scene to a trauma center.

Michigan State Police said all three were listed in stable condition Thursday.

A 37-year-old man from Bay City driving the Veloster and a 56-year-old from Saginaw driving the Nissan van both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Harrison man who allegedly caused the crash, along with a 46-year-old woman from Southgate and 53-year-old man in the 2022 Traverse, all were treated and released at the scene for minor injuries.

Emergency crews closed all lanes of U.S. 10 in both directions at 9 Mile Road after the crash. The freeway reopened by Wednesday evening.

Michigan State Police will continue investigating why the semi-truck failed to slow for traffic. Investigators don't believe the driver was intoxicated when the crash happened.

When complete, police reports about the crash will be forwarded to the Bay County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible criminal charges.

