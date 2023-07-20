7 injured after semi-truck barrels into stopped traffic on U.S. 10

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people were hurt, including three with life-threatening injuries, after a semi-truck crashed into a line of stopped traffic near a U.S. 10 construction zone.
Michigan State Police say a 59-year-old man from Harrison was driving a Freightliner semi-truck east on U.S. 10 when he failed to slow down for traffic at a standstill near 9 Mile Road entering the construction zone around 2:55 p.m.
The semi-truck slammed into the back of a Hyundai Veloster. The chain-reaction crash also included a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse and 2022 Chevrolet Traverse and a Nissan van, which were stopped or moving slowly in a traffic backup.
A 46-year-old woman from Auburn and two 14-year-old passengers in the 2019 Traverse all sustained life-threatening injuries. A medical helicopter airlifted one of the 14-year-olds from the scene to a trauma center.
Michigan State Police said all three were listed in stable condition Thursday.
A 37-year-old man from Bay City driving the Veloster and a 56-year-old from Saginaw driving the Nissan van both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Harrison man who allegedly caused the crash, along with a 46-year-old woman from Southgate and 53-year-old man in the 2022 Traverse, all were treated and released at the scene for minor injuries.
Emergency crews closed all lanes of U.S. 10 in both directions at 9 Mile Road after the crash. The freeway reopened by Wednesday evening.
Michigan State Police will continue investigating why the semi-truck failed to slow for traffic. Investigators don't believe the driver was intoxicated when the crash happened.
When complete, police reports about the crash will be forwarded to the Bay County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible criminal charges.