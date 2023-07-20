7 injured after semi-truck barrels into stopped traffic on U.S. 10

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR GENESEE COUNTY... At 228 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Birch Run to near Flushing to near Morrice, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near... Flint, Swartz Creek, Mount Morris, Crossroads Village and Beecher around 235 PM EDT. Clio, Burton and Gaines around 240 PM EDT. Grand Blanc and Davison around 245 PM EDT. Linden, Goodrich and Otisville around 250 PM EDT. Fenton and Otter Lake around 255 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Atlas, Thetford Township, Argentine, Rankin and Genesee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH