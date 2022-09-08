7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term.
The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
- Squaw Bay in Alpena County will be called Birdsong Bay.
- Squaw Creek Drain in Lapeer County will be called East Fork Evergreen Creek.
- Squaw Creek in Lapeer County will be called Dollar Creek.
- Squaw Lake in Lapeer County will be called Evergreen Lake.
- Squaw Creek in Isabella County will be called Isabella Creek.
- Squaw Creek in Saginaw and Tuscola counties will be called Quanicassee Creek.
- Squaw Lake in Genesee County will be called Aanikegamaa Lake.
U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said the term "Squaw" is a form of ethnic, racial and sexist slur against indigenous women. She established the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force to identify and change all references to "Squaw" in the federal record.
“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” Haaland said.
The task force approved new names for 32 sites in Michigan and 650 across the U.S. during a months-long process. Task force members received 1,000 suggestions for new place names from citizens and hundreds more from American Indian tribes.
The derogatory names task force only considered the "squaw" term during the recent process. It will accept feedback from Americans on additional terms that should be removed from place names next.