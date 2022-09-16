7-year-old from Grand Blanc collecting cans for his new charity

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc third-grader is going above and beyond to do good and give back to his community.
Killian Newsome has a big heart and he started a charity called Cans 4 A Cause to help his community.
The 7-year-old started out by collecting cans to purchase Boy Scout popcorn for senior citizens around the holidays. But it's grown into a full-fledged charity run by Newsome and his little sister.
He planning to expand his efforts and fill other seasonal needs in the Grand Blanc community.
"I help others in need and I pack, I stuff backpacks for kids," Newsome said. "I buy popcorn for seniors and buy dresses for prom."
He said the best part of helping people is seeing the smile son their faces.
Newsome started collecting cans when he was 4 years old, so he's already a seasoned veteran.