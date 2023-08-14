 Skip to main content
70-year-old hit by motorcycle in Pinconning, airlifted to hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
A motorcycle hit a 70-year-old woman walking in the area of North and Mable streets in Pinconning, causing serious injuries.

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - A medical helicopter airlifted a 70-year-old woman from the scene of a crash Monday morning, where a motorcycle hit her.

Police say the woman was walking in the area of North and Mable streets in Pinconning around 8:50 a.m. when the motorcycle hit her. A FlightCare helicopter airlifted the woman to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.


Investigators were not immediately clear on whether the woman was walking across the road or walking alongside the road when the motorcycle hit her. The motorcyclist did not report any injuries from the crash.

Police will continue investigating the crash.

