70-year-old pinned under lawnmower and dies near Gladwin

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 70-year-old man died over the weekend when a zero-turn lawnmower fell on top of him.
The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office says Richard Hall was working on the large lawnmower at his residence around 4 p.m. Saturday. He used a chain attached to the bucket of a larger tractor to lift the lawnmower so he could get underneath.
Investigators say the chain connection on the lawnmower broke and the machine fell on top of Hall.
Firefighters from the Gladwin Rural Urban Fire Department lifted the tractor off Hall and pulled him out. But he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The sheriff's office will continue looking into Hall's death.