71-year-old dead after car crash that occurred in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) – The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on Saturday.
The crash occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m. on North Meridian Rd just south of West Justin Court in Homer Township, it claimed the life of one victim.
Investigation indicates that 71-year-old Pamela Kay St. John was a passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by her 74-year-old husband. They were traveling northbound on North Meridian Road, just south of West Justin Court.
A 20-year-old Midland female traveling southbound lost control on the roadway that was covered in snow and slush, crossed the center line and collided with the Chevrolet Equinox.
Pamela Kay St. John was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. The 74-year-old male and 20-year-old female were transported to MyMichigan Medical Center ER for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
There is no evidence to indicate that alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in this crash, toxicology results are pending and a final report will be sent to the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.