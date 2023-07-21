71-year-old killed in crash possibly caused by medical emergency

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 71-year-old man died in a head-on crash in Gratiot County possibly caused by a medical emergency he suffered behind the wheel.
The Gratiot County's Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. Thursday on Luce Road near Sanctuary Drive in Arcada Township.
Investigators say 71-year-old Michael Doran of Ithaca was driving a pickup truck south on Luce Road when he crossed the center line into the path of a northbound semi-truck.
The trucks collided head-on. Doran was pronounced dead at the scene while the 57-year-old Mount Pleasant man driving the semi-truck did not report any injuries from the crash.
The sheriff's office believes Doran may have suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel before he drove across the center line. Neither driver was intoxicated when the crash happened.
Authorities closed Luce Road for nearly seven hours while they investigated and cleared the scene.