 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

71-year-old killed in crash possibly caused by medical emergency

  • Updated
  • 0
Deadly Crash

Deadly crash

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 71-year-old man died in a head-on crash in Gratiot County possibly caused by a medical emergency he suffered behind the wheel.

The Gratiot County's Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. Thursday on Luce Road near Sanctuary Drive in Arcada Township.

Investigators say 71-year-old Michael Doran of Ithaca was driving a pickup truck south on Luce Road when he crossed the center line into the path of a northbound semi-truck.

The trucks collided head-on. Doran was pronounced dead at the scene while the 57-year-old Mount Pleasant man driving the semi-truck did not report any injuries from the crash.

The sheriff's office believes Doran may have suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel before he drove across the center line. Neither driver was intoxicated when the crash happened.

Authorities closed Luce Road for nearly seven hours while they investigated and cleared the scene.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you