72-year-old dies in crash while passing vehicle in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died after crashing while trying to pass a car near Saginaw on Thursday morning.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the Saginaw Township man was driving a GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax also driving north near Pierce Road around 8:55 a.m.

Investigators say the 72-year-old sideswiped the Trax as he tried to re-enter the northbound lane of traffic and lost control. The man's Terrain went into the ditch, rolled over and came to a stop on its roof.

Police say the 72-year-old man was pronounced dead when emergency responders arrived on the scene. The 42-year-old woman from Bay City driving the Trax was not injured.

A secondary crash happened when a vehicle traveling south on Mackinaw Road saw the 72-year-old driving in the wrong lane and veered into the ditch to avoid a head-on collision. That driver also was not injured.

