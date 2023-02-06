 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 37 knots expected.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS... the strong winds will cause hazardous conditions on
the mostly ice covered waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

72-year-old drowns after vehicle falls through ice in Arenac County

Arenac County Sheriff's Office

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 73-year-old man was found dead after the utility task vehicle he was on fell through the ice on a lake in Arenac County.

The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Friday on Forest Lake near South Forest Lake Drive in Moffatt Township. Investigators say the UTV was driving across the lake when it broke through the ice.

Emergency responders were called to the area for a fully submerged UTV. The driver was able to escape but a passenger, Virgil Vore of Deerfield, remained trapped inside as it plunged under the water.

Rescuers located the UTV in the lake, but the man was not inside. The Michigan State Police Dive Team found the man’s body at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Arenac County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating the incident.

