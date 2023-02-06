72-year-old drowns after vehicle falls through ice in Arenac County

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 73-year-old man was found dead after the utility task vehicle he was on fell through the ice on a lake in Arenac County.
The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Friday on Forest Lake near South Forest Lake Drive in Moffatt Township. Investigators say the UTV was driving across the lake when it broke through the ice.
Emergency responders were called to the area for a fully submerged UTV. The driver was able to escape but a passenger, Virgil Vore of Deerfield, remained trapped inside as it plunged under the water.
Rescuers located the UTV in the lake, but the man was not inside. The Michigan State Police Dive Team found the man’s body at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Arenac County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating the incident.