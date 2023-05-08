72-year-old woman found dead in Saginaw Township house fire

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old woman died when her house caught fire in Saginaw Township late Saturday.
The Saginaw Township Fire Department says the house in the 2900 block of Johns Drive caught fire around 10:20 p.m. Two people escaped safely before emergency crews arrived, but the woman could not get out.
Officers from the Saginaw Township Police Department arrived first and attempted to rescue the woman, but they were forced out due to high heat and heavy smoke.
Firefighters arrived a short time later and found heavy fire coming from a first floor bedroom. They made an aggressive interior attack by bringing a hose into the residence and knocked down the flames in a short time.
Fire crews found the 72-year-old's body in the bedroom after putting out most of the fire. The Saginaw Township Fire Department did not identify the woman over the weekend.
A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine what caused the woman's death. Fire investigators will continue looking into what sparked the fire.