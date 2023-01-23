75-year-old in critical condition after head-on crash near Saginaw

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Carrollton Police are investigating a serious accident that happened just before noon Monday on McCarty Road near Michigan Avenue.
Police say a car and an SUV collided head-on, causing the car to careen into a ditch.
The 75-year-old woman from Saginaw County who was driving the car was listed in critical condition at an area hospital. The driver of the SUV and a passenger sutained non-life-threatening injuries.
A portion of McCarty Road was closed for a couple of hours while police investigated the scene. Authorities were not sure why the collision happened on Monday evening.