 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the southwest
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 2 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 3 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

75-year-old in critical condition after head-on crash near Saginaw

  • Updated
  • 0
Carrollton Township Police Department

Carrollton Township Police Department

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Carrollton Police are investigating a serious accident that happened just before noon Monday on McCarty Road near Michigan Avenue.

Police say a car and an SUV collided head-on, causing the car to careen into a ditch.

The 75-year-old woman from Saginaw County who was driving the car was listed in critical condition at an area hospital. The driver of the SUV and a passenger sutained non-life-threatening injuries.

A portion of McCarty Road was closed for a couple of hours while police investigated the scene. Authorities were not sure why the collision happened on Monday evening.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you