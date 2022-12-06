75-year-old pedestrian dies after crash on M-24 in Lapeer County

NORTH BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 75-year-old man died after he was hit while crossing M-24 on foot in North Branch over the weekend.
Gerald Avery of Clarkston parked at a retail plaza on the east side of M-24 south of Burnside Road on Saturday while he visited a residence on the west side. Around 7:15 p.m., he left the house and was walking back across M-24 to his vehicle.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says Avery walked into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck driving south on M-24, which hit him in the roadway.
An ambulance rushed Avery to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital and he later was transferred to the trauma center at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he died early Sunday.
The sheriff's office says a 48-year-old woman from North Branch, who was driving the pickup truck, did not report any injuries from the crash.
Investigators don't believe Avery or the North Branch woman were intoxicated and she likely was not speeding. Police noted that the area where the crash happened was dark and the area has no street lights.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating the crash.