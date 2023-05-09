77-year-old woman missing from Northern Michigan found dead

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities found the body of a 77-year-old woman in a remote area of Northern Michigan on Sunday, four days after she was reported missing from Montmorency County.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a group of off-road vehicle riders found Karen Adam's Chevrolet Cruze on a snowmobile trail in the Huron National Forest south of Mio around noon on Saturday.

A conservation officer and two Oscoda County sheriff deputies responded to investigate. Adams was not with her car, which became stuck north of Deyarmond Valley and Union Corners road. They searched the immediate area, but still couldn't find her.

Authorities called in additional resources, including a Michigan State Police helicopter and K-9 teams. They searched Saturday evening and into the early morning hours of Sunday.

Search crews found Adams' body around 1 p.m. Sunday less than 1 mile from her car. Investigators believe she died of exposure to the elements.

Adams was reported missing on to the Montmorency County Sheriff's Office around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday after she left a family member's house in Loud Township. She was suffering from dementia.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Adams on Thursday, which prompted a statewide search for her.