8,300+ customers lose power in Saginaw area

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy reported more than 8,300 customers without power in the Saginaw area Tuesday evening.
Many of those outages on the south and west sides of Saginaw and stretching into Saginaw Township were reported just before 4:30 p.m.
Consumers Energy could not immediately determine what caused the outages.
A large tree fell down onto wires in the area of Washington Avenue and Douglas. Several traffic lights in the area are also dark.
Drivers who come to a traffic light without power need to treat that intersection as a four-way stop under Michigan law.