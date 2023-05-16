 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

8,300+ customers lose power in Saginaw area

  • Updated
  • 0
8,300+ customers lose power in Saginaw area

More than 8,300 Consumers Energy customers around Saginaw and Saginaw Township lost power around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Consumers Energy reported more than 8,300 customers without power in the Saginaw area.

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy reported more than 8,300 customers without power in the Saginaw area Tuesday evening.

Many of those outages on the south and west sides of Saginaw and stretching into Saginaw Township were reported just before 4:30 p.m.

Consumers Energy could not immediately determine what caused the outages. 

A large tree fell down onto wires in the area of Washington Avenue and Douglas. Several traffic lights in the area are also dark.

Drivers who come to a traffic light without power need to treat that intersection as a four-way stop under Michigan law.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you