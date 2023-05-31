 Skip to main content
8-year-old drowns in Lapeer County pond

  • Updated
  • 0
Lapeer County Sheriff's Office sign

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBIAVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - An 8-year-old child was pronounced dead after drowning in a pond near Columbiaville on Tuesday evening.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says the child's body was discovered submerged in a pond at a residence on Pyles Road around 5:10 p.m. The child was not breathing when they were pulled from the water.

Lapeer County EMS and Marathon Township first responders attempted life-saving measures on the way to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital. But the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The sheriff's office says the drowning appears to be a tragic accident. It was not clear Wednesday how the child got in the water or how long they were there.

