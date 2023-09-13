8-year-old found dead in Bay City house fire overnight

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - An 8-year-old boy died and another child was hospitalized after a house caught fire in Bay City early Wednesday.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a residence in the 700 block of Germania Street around 12:15 a.m. The front of the house was on fire when they arrived on scene and several people were trapped inside.
Firefighters immediately searched the house, where they found the 8-year-old dead. Everyone else escaped the residence, but an ambulance rushed another boy to an area hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.
Investigators could not immediately say what sparked the fire. The Michigan State Police fire investigation unit and authorities from the Bay City Department of Public Safety will continue investigating the cause.