 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

8-year-old found dead in Bay City house fire overnight

  • 0
8-year-old found dead in Bay City house fire overnight

An 8-year-old boy died after this house in the 700 block of Germania Street in Bay City caught fire shortly after midnight Wednesday.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - An 8-year-old boy died and another child was hospitalized after a house caught fire in Bay City early Wednesday.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a residence in the 700 block of Germania Street around 12:15 a.m. The front of the house was on fire when they arrived on scene and several people were trapped inside.

Firefighters immediately searched the house, where they found the 8-year-old dead. Everyone else escaped the residence, but an ambulance rushed another boy to an area hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.


Investigators could not immediately say what sparked the fire. The Michigan State Police fire investigation unit and authorities from the Bay City Department of Public Safety will continue investigating the cause.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.